Ice addict star’s grim ’rock bottom’ moment

DeAraugo said her life took a downward spiral after she tried meth for the first time during a road trip and revealed that her former partner stabbed her in the leg with a machete while in an ice rage.Rather it was when she looked in the mirror one day, at the height of her addiction, and saw what she had become.in 2005 and went on to be a member of the Young Divas pop group alongside Paulini, Emily Williams and Ricky-Lee Coulter.

But her introduction to stardom was also her gateway into drug addiction. First cocaine, then nitrous oxide and eventually, in 2009, methamphetamine, also known as ice., which launches next week, DeAraugo said initially ice energised her.

“I know this sounds terrible (but) it was wonderful, it almost made me feel like I was a better person for it.”Her eight years in the grip of ice would be a dark time for DeAraugo. In 2015, she was charged with drug driving; then in 2017 came a“By then, I was so disassociated from what was happening in my life, and the people I was hanging out with,” DeAraugo, from Bendigo, said. headtopics.com

“I didn’t know what was in my car at any given time. I didn’t know and I didn’t care. I was driving, so they became my problem.”“It was a slow-burning emotional death”.“This person made me feel totally acceptable (even with) scabs on my face and all my junkieness.But then, like the drug, he began hurting her too.

“I got stabbed in one of his angry ice events,” DeAraugo said on the podcast, which begins on Tuesday. “I ended up with a machete in my leg, and in a hospital lying about it. I said I fell on a bit of tin on a job site. And they looked at me like, whatever.”But that wasn’t the moment she knew she’d reached rock bottom, DeAraugo said. It was less dramatic than that.“I was bone thin, my face was messed up and I was alone. And I looked at myself and thought, ‘Who are you?’ Call it a moment of sanity or divine intervention, but I knew … if things didn’t change, I was going to die. headtopics.com

