ICC investigates alleged war crimes in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank as fighting continues

Fire breaks out after an IDF, Israeli Defence Force bombardment in northern Gaza on October 29, 2023 seen from Sderot, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)Israel says it is committed to a phased approach with its ground offensive, as it considers options to secure the release of more hostages in Gaza. And concern is growing about the prospect of a regional conflict, with Iran warning Israel its offensive has crossed"red lines".

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the number of people killed - mostly civilians - has grown to more than 9,000. In search of food, thousands of Palestinians broke into United Nations warehouses to grab flour and basic hygiene products.

“We have suffered a lot, we cannot bear what’s happening to us, we cannot handle any more, even mountains wouldn’t bear what we’re going through. Our life is torture, we wait in line for three hours to use the toilet, can a child like this wait for three hours for a turn to go to the toilet? Can a child wait for bread? They ask me for bread, I tell them to go to the bakery, where do I get bread? It’s catastrophic. headtopics.com

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the three-week Israel-Hamas war is a fight for Israel's existence, declaring it has entered a "second stage". That hasn't satisfied the families of the hostages, some of whom are calling for a prisoner swap: the trade of about 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails for the hostages taken by Hamas.The release of four hostages in recent days has come as a relief to families waiting for news on the other hostages.He says he has concerns about the government's statements that freeing the hostages is a goal on par with defeating Hamas.

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

