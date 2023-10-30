‘I want to be safe’: Israelis rush to obtain gun licences

n a gun shop in the West Bank, a salesman laid a collection of unloaded handguns on the counter and invited a group of men gathered around him to pick them up and see how it felt to squeeze the trigger. His advice was soundtracked by a staccato of automatic rifle fire from the adjacent shooting range, and the occasional rhythmic sound of shots from a handgun.

The group of men, some from Israel’s religious Jewish communities, others dressed in T-shirts and smaller kippas, looked at the salesman as he talked them through choosing a handgun. Zin Levy, who had come to the shop to stock up on bullets and renew his gun licence ahead of schedule, pulled up his shirt to reveal a holstered Smith & Wesson. He had owned a gun for decades and had considered getting rid of it prior to the attack, he said. Now he carries it everywhere.

The gun shop, with its glass counters decorated with shiny spent bullet casings, sits within Caliber 3: a complex of firing ranges, a martial arts training room and a synagogue on the fringes of the Gush Etzion settlement, in the hills of the West Bank south of Bethlehem. Outside, teams of frowning Israeli soldiers waited to enter an adjacent firing range, standing in line next to hordes of citizens who had come to the centre for the day of training required to obtain a gun licence. headtopics.com

Two days after Hamas attacked, Israel’s extreme-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, launched what his ministry called an “emergency operation to enable as many civilians as possible to arm themselves”. Any eligible Israeli citizen wanting to acquire a gun, he decreed, could undergo a telephone interview instead of an in-person one and be issued a firearms licence within a week.

Nearby, a woman who lives in the Gush Etzion settlement and declined to give her name browsed the pistol selection while bouncing a toddler on her hip and looking at her phone.

