‘I sobbed my heart out’: How to Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce on consent, girlhood, and talking to teens

just once before it screened at this year’s Cannes film festival. The first viewing had been in London: an intimate, cast-and-crew-only affair. Between marvelling at the visuals, score, edit, and cheering on the rest of the performances, she had little time to take in what was actually unfolding on screen.

For McKenna-Bruce, whose previous credits include supporting parts in The Witcher, Vampire Academy and Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s(she played Mary Musgrove, younger sister of Dakota Johnson’s Anne Elliot), this role could be a breakthrough. She has certainly put in the work. Growing up in New Eltham, south-east London,

“Literally,” she says, laughing. “Why did nobody stop me? It’s because I was obsessed with Shirley Temple.”Her first acting gig was in the West End, aged eight, playing a ballet student in Billy Elliot the Musical. Then came EastEnders. “I was Jack Branning’s daughter,” she says, “who was run over by a car, which severed her spinal cord. Then I did a film called The Fourth Kind. I was nine, playing a blind girl who lost her sight after witnessing her dad shoot himself. headtopics.com

As material goes, I say, it all sounds rather heavy for a child. “I think that’s just what I’ve always been drawn to,” she replies. “I want to tell complex stories. It was only in filming How to HaveNow, with her big break on the horizon, things feel slightly bittersweet, she suggests. “With baby, it’s the first time that acting doesn’t feel like the be-all and end-all in my whole life. It’s no longer the priority. It’s also nice to get out of the house, to be honest.

The party scenes were shot in the first few weeks, and the nightclub sequences are captured expertly: the adrenaline, confusion and euphoria; the hot, heavy, thumping beats. “We were really in those clubs, dancing to music. There were sometimes a few hundred people there: a sea of human beings.” The actors may not have been drinking during night shoots, “but we were really hyper, and we’d spin around in circles lots of times before scenes to make things feel a bit wonky. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Pauline Hanson slams school’s same-sex formal ban as ‘ridiculous’One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has slammed a Catholic high school’s ban on same-sex couples attending a formal together as “ridiculous”. A student attending St Ursula’s College, Kingsgrove has started a petition as the all-girls school’s policy prevents her from attending the school formal with her girlfriend. Read more ⮕

NBA star’s sex with man was ‘consensual’Former NBA centre Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations stemming from a July 2021 incident at his Georgia residence with a man named Stephen Harper, according to a civil lawsuit obtained by The Post. Read more ⮕

School bans same-sex couples from formalThousands have signed a petition urging a Sydney Catholic school to allow same-sex couples to attend an end-of-year formal together. Read more ⮕

All-girls Catholic school bans same-sex couples from attending formalA petition calling for the Sydney school to allow same-sex couples to attend its year 12 formal has garnered thousands of signatures. Read more ⮕

Aussie star felt ‘exposed’ in sex scenesWentworth actress Kate Box has revealed that she’s felt “exposed in the wrong ways” while filming sex scenes in the past. Read more ⮕

Minns takes aim at Catholic school in backlash over same-sex formal partnerA petition calling for the Sydney school to allow same-sex couples to attend its year 12 formal has garnered thousands of signatures. Read more ⮕