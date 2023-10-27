‘I’m very proud’: Tony Burke backs council’s decision to fly Palestinian flag

Canterbury-Bankstown Council this week unanimously voted to fly the red, black, white and green flag at Paul Keating Park and the Campsie Administration building.Mr Burke, whose electorate has one of the largest Muslim populations, said he supported the decision “completely” as a way to “truly represent the grief in the community”.

Federal Minister Tony Burke has thrown his support behind the decision of a council in his electorate to raise the Palestinian flag. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman “Until the council made that decision, there was nowhere in Australia where those colours were being acknowledged as worthy of grieving.The Employment Minister took aim at “selective grief” occupying the debate across the nation and stressed both tragedies should be acknowledged.

“We can’t say we only grieve for certain people who are slaughtered. We can’t have a situation as a nation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths.” Zionist Federation of Australia President Jeremy Leibler said no one was denying the impact of the war on innocent civilians in both Gaza and Israel, but argued the Canterbury-Bankstown Council’s decision “confuses the issue” because it “will lead people into thinking Gazan suffering is Israel’s fault.” headtopics.com

“The Council claims it is concerned about the impact on civilians, but its actions suggest it is only concerned about the impact of just one side’s civilians. Maybe the Council should fly both the Israeli and Palestinian flags.”

Labor has simultaneously though called for a ceasefire to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. Following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, Sydney’s Opera House was lit up blue and white which led toPro-Palestine supporters are rallying at Sydney Town Hall as the conflict between Israel and Palestinians escalates. Picture: David Swift headtopics.com

