I'm uncoordinated, clumsy and often trip over my own feet, so I've started the Klutz Club

This is not unusual. I drop a lot of things, often. I drop food so much I dare not wear white; I wear a lot of black, but it's often streaked with toothpaste.I have semi-permanent bruises on my outer arms just below my shoulders because I frequently bang them when I walk through doorways.
I still have a slight bump on my head from when I ran into a glass door when I was eight. I remember my friend's mother rubbing butter into it while calling me Goofy. My family always thought I'd grow out of it. But it's time to come out of the clumsy closet (slowly and carefully so I don't catch my finger in the door).
I now accept that I shall never be one of those graceful and gracious women who glide across a room like a gazelle.After badly breaking my ankle, I've become wholly dependent on others. It's made me feel needy, frustrated, vulnerable and deeply cared for.Indeed, the limp I still have from shattering my ankle on the dance floor means it's physically impossible. I've accepted I'm a total klutz.I've started a Klutz Club. And you're invited.
Julia tripped while telling a fabulous story and broke her ankle. Her timing was so perfect she had to postpone her terrific Great Australian Walks show on SBS TV. Luckily, she was better walking off the beaten track; footpaths are not her friend.Julia's dad was a chef, so she doesn't waste food by dropping it. I was good at team sports but she solo swam and did jazz ballet where she could dance like no one was watching. We both do Pilates to focus on gait and alignment.
