‘I’m the fastest, but…’: The key weakness at the heart of MotoGP’s chaotic title fight

MotoGP 2023: Thailand Grand Prix preview, championship battle, Francesco Bagnaia versus Jorge Martin, Jack Miller's KTM season

Martin turned up with immense speed at Phillip Island, but a tremendous tactical error during the race saw him cough up a massive lead and drop to fifth on the final lap. Bagnaia extended his points advantage.

“I’m the fastest, but if I don’t make the right choices in the race, then it’s useless,” he conceded. “I’m happy because I’m the fastest. If I’m 15th or 10th, I couldn’t fight for the championship. But I still can. headtopics.com

But it’ll also take a holistic approach to the grand prix weekend, something he came close to suggesting he understood when acknowledging where his weekend went wrong.“I worked a lot with the soft, so I thought this was going to make the race, but for sure it wasn’t the best choice.

But no other victory-contending rider made the same mistake. In Bagnaia’s case, the Italian spent practice ensuring he was prepared for the grand prix, work that paid off came race time. In Indonesia he was eliminated in Q1, forcing him into an epic fightback. He had to battle through Q1 in Australia too, though he ended up qualifying on the front row. headtopics.com

“Maybe we have to start thinking in another way and be more prepared also for the time attack, because now we move on to circuits where it is very important to be fast.” “All the circuits where last year I was strong this year this year I’m very strong,” Bagnaia forecast.

