‘I’m not coming for a sightseeing tour’: Golf’s newest cult hero to headline Open

A 47-year-old cult hero who captured the hearts of the golfing world and had a hole-in-one playing alongside Rory McIlroy is coming to the Australian Open.

The father-of-two went from a relative unknown to receiving text messages of congratulations from Michael Jordan after his fairytale 15th-placed finish at Oak Hill earlier this year. “I’m not coming to Australia for a sightseeing tour, I’m coming to thank everyone for the exemption and prove to everyone I can play in Australia and travel with the game,” Block said.

Block’s rise to stardom was complete when he had an ace playing alongside McIlroy during his final round of the PGA Championship, the first time he’d made the cut at a major in his seventh attempt. His first appearance in a major was at the US Open at 2007.But after years of teaching club members in California, he banked $460,000 in the year’s second major – his previous biggest cheque was $120,000 – and has been guaranteed at least three starts on the PGA Tour next year. headtopics.com

“You go all over the world, and you hear about tournaments, and you hear about places, I’ve not heard a single negative thing about Sydney. Everything sounds amazing and I’m just worried about not coming back .

