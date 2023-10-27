‘I’m in a nice time in my life’: Rhys Nicholson drops the armour to talk marriage, careers … and getting ducks

Rhys Nicholson thinks comedy and hospitality are similar pursuits. “A joke is a surprise at the end, and fine dining is that too,” they say. “Chefs and comedians want to have someone consume something and go, ‘Oh! I’m surprised’.”

“I’m in a nice time in my life where the rooms are getting bigger. And then one day they’re gonna start getting smaller again. No one warns you about it. And if you’re not prepared, you’re f---ed.”On stage, Nicholson usually wears make-up and a suit, their hair coiffed and dyed fire-engine-red. It’s their “armour”; part of how they get into character. At lunch at Newtown’s Continental Deli, they’re bare-faced and their gold nail polish is chipped.

“We used to come here a lot because it’s classy and nice; it’s not cheap, but it’s not expensive,” they say. “If our parents were visiting, Kyran and I would bring them here. When you’re growing up, everyone has a ‘look, I’m doing fine’ type of place. And, usually, you’re not fine. headtopics.com

The wedding at the Enmore Theatre was a full circle moment for Nicholson – when they first moved to Sydney from Newcastle in 2009, they started working in its box office. Within five years, they were performing sold-out solo shows in the main theatre. For the wedding, the venue’s sign read: “We did it.”It was a statement about marriage equality – neither Nicholson or Coombs Marr could legally wed their actual partners at the time – and a fundraiser for queer youth charity Minus18.

“I veered into purging and that kind of stuff. But it was more just not eating: long stretches of not eating and then binge eating, and then I would just order a chicken and eat the chicken by myself in my room.”Moving in with Wheatley was a turning point: “I suddenly had a witness to my day to day. He confronted me about it one day and put words to it.” headtopics.com

