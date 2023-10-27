‘I’m confident’: Allan says Labor has chosen ‘outstanding’ by-election candidate

Almost 50,000 people in the Mulgrave electorate in Melbourne's south-east will next month vote for a state representative for the second time in a year.

At a press conference on Friday, Ms Allan was asked whether she was feeling confident about Labor's chances in the seat Mr Andrews held for more than two decades. Jacinta Allan said Eden Foster is an"outstanding candidate" in Mulgrave. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling"It's the right of the voters to make the choice. It's our responsibility to make sure we're presenting the best possible choice.

Labor holds Mulgrave on a 10.8 per cent margin, after Mr Andrews suffered a 4.9 per cent swing against him at last November's state election. "She's a terrific representative already of her local community, she lives in the area, she's proudly served the area as a member of the Dandenong City Council. headtopics.com

The Liberal Party ran third last November, behind Mr Andrews and independent candidate Ian Cook, who will also contest the by-election.

