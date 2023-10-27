Robert Irwin’s television career is taking off. But on Facebook Marketplace, it appears he is making money selling off his private collection of high-end mountain bikes.An ex-UK cabinet minister will be on a reality-TV show in Australia. Some Tories aren’t happy

Matt Hancock has been suspended over his agreement to appear on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!The Amazon film, which was completed in December and released in January, has been trending following the cricket icon’s sudden death.In the hard times that the past year has brought, what we needed was a show that forced others to suffer more than we were. That they delivered.What to expect from I'm a Celebrity ...

The former Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! star, 29, is also not keen on marriage and has been single "by choice" for the past eight years.Despite the buzz 10's programs create, it lags behind the other networks in terms of actual viewers watching its shows. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

brisbanetimes »

Celebrity stylist turned wallpaper designer joins forces with beloved Aussie artist to release ‘fabulous’ new colourful range7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup: Hamish McLennan can’t stop, won’t stop partying in ParisThe Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has hosted another opulent party in Paris, starring rugby elites and the same celebrity chef. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup: Hamish McLennan can’t stop, won’t stop partying in ParisThe Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has hosted another opulent party in Paris, starring rugby elites and the same celebrity chef. Read more ⮕

Celebrity stylist turned wallpaper designer joins forces with beloved Aussie artist to release ‘fabulous’ new colourful range7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!The latest I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! news, articles and analysis from Brisbane Times Read more ⮕