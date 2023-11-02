‘I had no idea who I was’: Gabriel Byrne hates what fame did to him

His priority in that book, he says, was to be honest. “Like I wasn’t ashamed to say I was lonely. To admit that you’re lonely, that you’re walking out on to the stage to do Eugene O’Neill on Broadway and you’ve no idea what’s going to happen, that in the rehearsal process you don’t feel real. That you feel you’re making a fool of yourself. Those things I wanted to be honest about. So it wasn’t a typical actor’s memoir.
Gabriel Byrne: ″People aren’t going to see films in cinemas; nobody can concentrate for that long, anyway; they just want explosions.″Even after nearly three decades in America, Byrne’s Dublin accent is thick as cheese. He is every storied Irishman who ever walked into a bar, ready to yarn about anything.
But he wasn’t always this way. I remember waiting for him to emerge from a Cannes hotel room for an interview. After three hours, we gave up. Doing the math, as his neighbours in Maine might say, I calculate that it coincided with his greatest – and worst – period of fame. He recalls now how, afterhad its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, he came out to discover that the 10-minute ovation had turned him into someone else.
“I was being related to by hundreds of people in a completely different way. People who ignored me, who had never said anything to me, came up and said oh my God, here’s my phone number! All that stuff. And I had what I can only describe as a panic attack, there and then, and had to leave, because it was an immediate and complete assault on my identity. I had no idea who I was. And after that I had a bit of a nervous breakdown, I suppose.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕