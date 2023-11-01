‘I had no idea who I was’: Gabriel Byrne hates what fame did to him

His priority in that book, he says, was to be honest. “Like I wasn’t ashamed to say I was lonely. To admit that you’re lonely, that you’re walking out on to the stage to do Eugene O’Neill on Broadway and you’ve no idea what’s going to happen, that in the rehearsal process you don’t feel real. That you feel you’re making a fool of yourself. Those things I wanted to be honest about. So it wasn’t a typical actor’s memoir.

Gabriel Byrne: ″⁣People aren’t going to see films in cinemas; nobody can concentrate for that long, anyway; they just want explosions.″⁣Even after nearly three decades in America, Byrne’s Dublin accent is thick as cheese. He is every storied Irishman who ever walked into a bar, ready to yarn about anything.

But he wasn’t always this way. I remember waiting for him to emerge from a Cannes hotel room for an interview. After three hours, we gave up. Doing the math, as his neighbours in Maine might say, I calculate that it coincided with his greatest – and worst – period of fame. He recalls now how, afterhad its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, he came out to discover that the 10-minute ovation had turned him into someone else.

is the kind of work he enjoys most: small, intense, below the radar. It recounts Beckett’s life, from youthful obscurity as an émigré writer in Paris to his own uncomfortable fame as a Nobel laureate, in a series of surreal chapters punctuated by debates Beckett has with himself.

“When I was growing up as a Catholic, I believed religion would be the thing that protected me. Beckett pulls all that away and says, ‘Look, ultimately, here’s what you have to face’. It’s relentlessly and completely truthful. We’re born alone; we die alone. All we have is each other, love and laughter. And music. That’s not a nihilistic view. I would see that as a realistic view, because when you’re presented with the reality, then you can do something about that.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.