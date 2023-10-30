I found the perfect game to play while laid up with Covid

This was not a column I had planned. Which is apt. Because I finally caught the thing that showed the world you couldn’t plan anything: Covid.

I was therefore banished to the basement along with our also-infected youngest child. That's where she lives anyway, because at 17, child and parent need to be as far away from each other as possible. So, she had her lovely bedroom with a neat TV and a big fat Xbox One. I quarantined in a large cupboard that normally houses the cat litter trays, with an air mattress and an iPhone. Think about that as you sit on yourI turn to my lord and gaming saviour: Apple Arcade.

It's therefore possible that I imagined playing the game, as quarantine meant nobody was in the forest to see this tree of a man falling. Judge for yourself with the following flashes of memory. The mechanic is gorgeously simple. Pop the bubbles to get DNA points. Spend the DNA points to make your plague grow in three ways: transmission (give it to things), symptoms (make it screw up bodily things) and abilities (change its science … er … things to hamper a cure).When you infect about 20% of the world, the bubbles pop up so fast it's like playing Guitar Hero.

I fail to kill the planet on the first game because I spread my plague too quickly; kill too publicly, and the world is alerted too soon. I also took my foot off the gas when everyone was infected, slipped into a fever sleep, and woke to find the plague cured. What a rubbish Marvel villain I’d be.

This time I concentrated on strengthening Gout in secret. Not infecting people too quickly, making it resistant to environments and research and learning from my own life to make it target the brain with insomnia that builds to insanity. A plane takes Gout to the US, where they appear to be super prone to madness and refuse to cooperate with the global cure effort. Who knew?Soon the UK is destroyed. 68,692,366 dead. That makes me sad, because James Corden is in the US.

