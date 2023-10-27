‘I don’t want to write about monsters, I want to understand them’

Ann Cleeves is a big believer in luck. Her books about detective Vera Stanhope were adapted for television after one was picked up in an op shop. The director of books at UK production house ITV was after a holiday read and happened upon the first in the Vera series,As Cleeves reveals this anecdote, it seems appropriate we are dining on Friday the 13th. The brief for lunch was modern Australian, so we meet at the gorgeously moody Embla in the middle of town.

This last role makes a lot of sense. The compassion and empathy evident in her novels suggests a writer with strong beliefs about social justice. Even the actions of her murderers, often in the final reveal, are usually explained by their life experience.“I don’t want to write about monsters – usually I want to understand them. And when I worked for the probation service, a lot of my work was trying to understand what caused people to commit crime,” she says.

The next book in her Vera series, out in September next year, is driven by anger at the privatisation of social services in the United Kingdom. “Kids’ homes are now run by private companies. I think there’s something obscene about privatising care of troubled teens: there’s lots of abuse and companies are making a lot of money out of it. headtopics.com

Remarkably, Cleeves doesn’t plot in advance. If ever there were a genre in which plotting and planning, literally, would be required, it’s crime. But no. “Partly because for the first 20 years, I didn’t have any commercial success, so it had to be fun. If you know how it’s going to end I don’t think there’s any fun in that.”

It’s paid dividends for Shetland, which she says has seen a 45 per cent increase in tourism since the show first aired.is filmed near where she lives on the coast of Northumberland and she loves to attend the first read-throughs and the wrap parties, although lately has been too busy travelling to do so. headtopics.com

On Brenda Blethyn, who seems made for the role of Vera, Cleeves is effusive. “She’s such a great actor, she’s made for every role she’s ever played. She was inBlethyn also happens to be a big reader, so the Vera books are sent to her as soon as they are first published. According to Cleeves, she knows the character so well, she has a sense of whether or not she’d behave in a certain way: if something in the script doesn’t ring true, she’ll let the writers know.

Read more:

theage »

‘I don’t want to write about monsters, I want to understand them’Best-selling author Ann Cleeves understands the appeal of crime, on the page or on the screen: it’s a panacea in a troubled world. Read more ⮕

‘I don’t want to write about monsters, I want to understand them’Best-selling author Ann Cleeves understands the appeal of crime, on the page or on the screen: it’s a panacea in a troubled world. Read more ⮕

Best homewares Australia: Temple & Webster shares its nine best-selling items in Australia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Six of the best: Murray on track to join Rabbitohs legend Ron Coote in Test historyThe chance to join fellow Souths legend Ron Coote in Test history has plenty of appeal for Cameron Murray – plus his thoughts on Michael Maguire and the Blues. Read more ⮕

The best apps for nature lovers – from identifying birdsong to tracking lionsPhones often get the blame for distracting users, but technology can also be a powerful way to connect with the natural world Read more ⮕

Rolling in the Gloaming still the best Spring Champion lead-up, says GaiGai Waterhouse says the traditional lead-up should not be overlooked when assessing the Spring Champion Stakes on Saturday. Read more ⮕