‘I couldn’t fail’: Cricket conman caught stealing dodges jail

A serial conman who stole $250,000 from his employer in a bid to bring high-profile cricket stars to Australia has avoided a stint behind bars and will instead perform 200 hours of unpaid community work.

At the time, Desilva was also the owner and operator of Global Talent Entertainment, a management firm representing people in the fields of sport, music and live performance. But when the sponsorship money to back the event didn’t come through, Desilva used some of the stolen money to fund it.

“So many people were relying on me to make it happen, bringing the players to the club and hosting T20 games,” Desilva later told a psychologist. “I was under a lot of pressure and I did not want to let anyone down.“I felt I had to make this work. I couldn’t fail, I did not want to disappoint people, it was humiliating. I broke the trust of a lot of people, I’ve brought shame on my family. I wish I could take it all back. headtopics.com

Other money was used to make high-end purchases, including at Louis Vuitton and Luxury Escape holidays.“The degree of planning involved showed a preparedness to be devious in operating a complicated criminal enterprise over some 16 months,” Brookes said.

“You felt trapped by the promises you made ... and the hype and publicity gained. When you failed to secure the sponsorship funding, you resorted to the offending.” He was inspired to start his own entertainment company after meeting people in the industry there, but after securing investors and bringing two “well-known” hip hop artists to tour Australia, the venture collapsed in 2013.Brookes noted Desilva had previously appeared before court in 2010 and 2012 for offences including theft and obtaining financial advantage by deception. headtopics.com

Man who stole $240,000 to lure international cricketers to suburban Melbourne given community serviceNavishta Desilva, 36, pleads guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage Read more ⮕

Aspiring cricket promoter avoids jail over $190k fraudNavishta Desilva claims he felt trapped by "hype and expectation" after promising to bring high-profile international cricketers across to play in a suburban Melbourne competition. Read more ⮕

Cricket Australia float major WBBL rule change after string of controversial decisions7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Australia hold off New Zealand for victory in Cricket World Cup classicA World Cup-record 771 runs were scored in Dharamsala, with Australia holding their nerve to claim a five-run win Read more ⮕

Australia claim five-run victory over New Zealand in Cricket World Cup thrillerAustralia took a step closer to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals after a five-run win over New Zealand, but the Black Caps came perilously close to pulling off the biggest successful run chase in tournament history Read more ⮕

Australia breathe sigh of relief as the Cricket World Cup finally lights upA competition that has failed to capture the imagination belatedly sparked into life thanks to two thrilling contests Read more ⮕