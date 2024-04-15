Hyundai Offers Nationwide Drive-Away Pricing for Staria Load Cargo Van

Hyundai is offering nationwide drive-away pricing for its Staria Load cargo van as it touts strong supply. It’s currently offering the base Staria Load with twin swing doors or a lift-up tailgate for $49,490 drive-away. This represents a saving of $1391.50 in Victoria and $1279.08 in New South Wales. For now, this deal has an end date of April 30, 2024. Crew Van and Premium models don’t receive nationwide drive-away pricing .

