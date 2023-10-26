HVN ASX: Harvey Norman profits halve as first quarter sales slump

Harvey Norman, Australia’s largest white good and home retailer, says pre-tax profits have halved in the first three months of the new financial year as sales momentum deteriorates faster than the market expected.

The company said it would buy back up to 10 per cent of shares, or some $442 million, amid a slump in the share price in the last month. Harvey Norman, run by executive chairman Gerry Harvey and his wife, chief executive Katie Page, told shareholders that sales at their stores and franchised Harvey Norman, Domayne and Joyce Mayne stores fell by 9.1 per cent for in the quarter to September 30.Same stores sales tumbled 10 per cent in the period. Comparable sales at Australian franchisee owned stores tumbled 13.9 per cent in the first quarter, with New Zealand also in negative territory down 3.

Malaysian same store sales fell 8.4 per cent, where the retailer now has 31 stores after opening another three new sites during the current period.The sales declined could have been much worse but were positively affected by an appreciation in the Euro, British pound, the New Zealand dollar and Singaporean dollar. headtopics.com

Harvey Norman said based on its preliminary unaudited accounts profit before tax and non-controlling interests is 49.1 per cent lower to $86.23 million compared with $169.45 million a year ago, excluding the impact of property revaluations. Harvey Norman said it will undertake an on-market share buyback of up to 10 per ent of ordinary shares on issue with cash cost of around $442.3 million.

It expects to commence the buyback in November and complete it within 12 months. “The board of Harvey Norman believes that the buyback is an appropriate capital management strategy, particularly having regard to recent share price history,” it said in an ASX statement. headtopics.com

