Maxwell Robert Fulton, 77, who now goes by Raymond Reddington, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday after being charged by special crime squad investigators with a count of wilful murder.

Asked if he understood the charge against him, he said: “I haven’t been given anything, no papers or anything.” Addressing media on Friday afternoon, WA Police Detective Superintendent Darryl Cox said it was a significant day for Ms Fulton’s surviving family.

“They’ve been without a mother for 37 years and now their father has been arrested, so it’s very difficult time for the family and they have been processing that information. “I personally spoke to one of Sharon’s children this morning and although distressed he said that he was very confident in the justice system. headtopics.com

Western Australia Police and the state government in May offered a reward of $1m for any information leading to a conviction in the cold case investigation.Their son Heath Fulton, who was three years old at the time of his mother’s disappearance, in March told The Sunday Times Magazine that he wanted the truth to come out, no matter if it hurt.“There is nothing more I want in life than the truth to what happened to mum,” Mr Fulton told STM.

