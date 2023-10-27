Hurricane Otis turns popular Acapulco into a scene of chaos

Frightened tourists hid in their resorts, as the hurricane collapsed ceilings and shattered windows. Roughly 80 per cent of hotels in Acapulco were damaged by the storm, according to Evelyn Salgado Pineda, the governor of Guerrero.
Closer to the city, people rushed to the few stores and warehouses that had not yet been ransacked. In Central de Abasto, one of Acapulco’s main supply centres for markets, restaurants and homes, people walked out of warehouses with their hands full of goods.
A damaged car lies on a street split by Otis in Acapulco. The hurricane that strengthened swiftly before slamming into the coast as a category 5 storm has killed at least 27 people as it devastated the resort city.Since the storm, he and his parents, who live nearby, have been growing more desperate to find food and water, he said. But he had refused to steal from businesses or stores. headtopics.com
Obrador said the federal government would begin delivering food to the area by air. Search and rescue teams were also sent to survey Acapulco and the surrounding mountainous region, which is susceptible to landslides.
A resident surveys damage where a home once stood, in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Xaltianguis, Guerrero state, Mexico.By law, the fund received 0.4 per cent of the federal budget every year, and if the money went unspent, then it rolled into the next year. Now the country no longer has a regulated per cent of the federal budget meant for disaster relief. Instead, the budget is revised every year and fluctuates based on other priorities. headtopics.com
Obrador grew animated, as he defended his decision, calling the fund a “petty cash box” that was at the disposal of “corrupt politicians”.