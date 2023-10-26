Hurricane Otis leaves dozens dead in Mexico, as search for survivors begins

Mexico's government says at least 27 people have died due to Hurricane Otis, one of the most powerful storms to hit the country.Otis was so powerful it tore large trees up by the roots, the government saidThe deadly hurricane flooded streets, ripped roofs off homes and hotels, and severed communications, and road and air access, leaving a trail of devastation across Acapulco, a city of nearly 900,000.

The local economy depends heavily on tourism, and Otis caused extensive damage to some of the most famous hotels on the city's shoreline.Mr López Obrador said Otis had toppled every power pole in the zone where it hit, leaving much of the city without electricity.

Brown floodwaters extended for miles in some areas. Many residents were taking basic items from stores to survive in the wake of the storm. Others left with pricier goods. Mr López Obrador went to Acapulco on Wednesday (local time) by road, and had to change his vehicle more than once as the storm damage caused him hold-ups.Operations at Acapulco's international airport remained suspended, officials said, citing structural damage. headtopics.com

Classes were cancelled for students across the state for a second day, and Governor Evelyn Salgado said on social media that authorities were working to restore electricity and reactivate drinking water pumps in Acapulco.

Acapulco's Diamond Zone, an oceanfront area replete with hotels, restaurants and other tourist attractions, looked to be mostly underwater in drone footage that local media posted online Wednesday afternoon, with boulevards and bridges completely hidden by an enormous lake of brown water. headtopics.com

Once drawing Hollywood stars for its nightlife, sport fishing and cliff diving shows, the port has in recent years fallen victim to competing organised crime groups that have sunk the city in violence, driving many international tourists to the Caribbean waters of Cancun and the Riviera.

