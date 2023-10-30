Hunt for prisoners who ‘walked out’ of jail

The two men, Vaughn Hunter and Fabien Galigan, were serving time at Townsville Correctional Centre when they walked out of the centre’s low-security custody farm on Sunday around 9pm.

“We have had two prisoners walk out of the Townsville Correctional Facility,” Townsville District Officer Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman said on Monday. “They were spotted on cameras along the Bruce Highway so we have deployed some expert resources to try and catch up with those gentlemen.”

Vaughn Hunter escaped from Townsville Correctional Centre on Sunday night, alongside Fabien Galigan. Picture: Supplied Superintendent Hodgman said Hunter and Galigan were in prison for “reasonably serious offences” and asked the public not to approach the men if they spotted them.“I would just ask people to practice caution and contact police if they come across these two.” headtopics.com

Hunter is serving 10 months for serious assault while Galigan is in jail for two years and six months for a wounding offence. Tactical crime squad officers, rapid action patrols and investigators from the Queensland Corrective Services investigation unit are searching for the men.Superintendent Hodgman said it was still unclear how the men had managed to walk out of the facility.Vaughn has a tattoo on his right cheek and name on the side of his neck.The federal senator has slammed one state’s “slack” and “pathetic” response to an issue that has residents up in arms.

‘Sometimes you have to eat shit for others to eat caviar’: Why Jones walkedEddie Jones hopes he can ‘be the catalyst for change’ after sensationally bringing his second stint at the helm of the Wallabies to an end after less than a year. Read more ⮕

‘Sometimes you have to eat shit for others to eat caviar’: Why Jones walkedEddie Jones hopes he can ‘be the catalyst for change’ after sensationally bringing his second stint at the helm of the Wallabies to an end after less than a year. Read more ⮕

‘Sometimes you have to eat shit for others to eat caviar’: Why Jones walkedEddie Jones hopes he can ‘be the catalyst for change’ after sensationally bringing his second stint at the helm of the Wallabies to an end after less than a year. Read more ⮕

22 under 22: These Queensland young guns must fire for their futuresA host of Queensland-based young guns face make or break preseasons before 2024 kicks off proper. Read more ⮕

In abandoning support for an Indigenous treaty, Queensland’s LNP is playing with people’s livesThe treaty process is not about politics, it’s about driving positive change together – and is worth every effort Read more ⮕

In the face of grim polling, can Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland Labor retain the state?Daniel Andrews went out on top but in Queensland the premier fights on, even as the LNP gears up to go all-in on regional seats Read more ⮕