Hundreds storm Russian airport in anti-Semitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel

Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field on Sunday, some chanting anti-Semitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported. Russian news reports said during the riot, condemned by local leaders, the crowd surrounded the airliner, which belonged to Russian carrier Red Wings.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, said CCTV footage would be used to establish the identities of those who stormed the airport and those involved would be brought to justice. Riot condemned While voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.

