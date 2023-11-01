Hundreds of foreign passport holders evacuate Gaza

Sky News UK Special Correspondent Alex Crawford said only a small and limited number of specific people were put on a list to leave, which was overseen and negotiated by Qatar and America in discussion with Israel, Hamas and Egypt.

Hundreds of other desperate people hoping to leave the strip also rushed to the Rafah crossing with the hope of making it over.

