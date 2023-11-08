Hundreds Cross into Egypt as Rafah Border Re-opens

At least 500 more people, most of them foreign nationals, have crossed into Egypt after the Rafah border crossing re-opened. Meanwhile, an Israeli government spokesperson has told the ABC the country will have to exercise 'ultimate security control' over the Gaza Strip. Saudi Arabia will be hosting summits of Arab, Islamic and African nations in coming days to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Saudi investment minister said.

'We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,' said(Reuters: Ahmed Yosri) 'You will see Saudi Arabia convening an Africa-Saudi summit in Riyadh, and in a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,' he said. 'In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.'will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, Etemadonline news reported, the first visit by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March. A total of 28 Australians have now managed to cross from Gaza to Egypt with the help of government officials, with most of them already back in Australia, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson has told the AB

