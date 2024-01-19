Humanitarian groups criticise Benjamin Netanyahu's recent rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza. The International Monetary Fund warn of potential need for higher interest rates during a visit to Australia. Alex de Minaur has made the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third consecutive year.Humanitarian groups criticise Benjamin Netanyahu's recent rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza. The International Monetary Fund warn of potential need for higher interest rates during a visit to Australia.

Humanitarian groups have criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza. In a televised news conference, Mr Netanyahu vowed to continue on with the offensive in Gaza until "complete victory."Over 85 per cent of the Gaza strip's population has been displaced. WHO Emergency Medical Team Coordinator, Sean Casey says the only thing that could really make a difference is a ceasefire. "I saw patients in hospitals every day with severe burns, with open fractures, waiting hours or days for care, and they would often ask me for food or wate





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia expresses concern over worsening humanitarian situation in GazaThe senator said Australia was "gravely concerned by the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza". The death toll has surpassed 24,000, according to local officials, amid an Israeli bombardment after Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. About half of the funds, which take the total Australian contribution since the attack to $46 million, are for aid agencies working directly in the occupied territories. Standing beside Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Safadi, Wong stressed the importance of "efforts to restart a political process which leads to a future Palestinian state". "But I hope that the international community can work towards a just and enduring peace, in which Israelis live in peace and security and Palestinians are able to achieve their legitimate aspirations for statehood."

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects Palestinian state in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza and insists on Israel having security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects US calls to scale back Gaza offensiveIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US calls to scale back Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip or take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing an immediate scolding from the White House.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Labor MP Julian Hill's Comments on Benjamin Netanyahu Put Him at Odds with Party LeaderLabor MP Julian Hill's comments about Benjamin Netanyahu have caused a rift within the party, as they differ from the stance of party leader Anthony Albanese. Hill criticizes Israel's offensive in Gaza and calls for measures to respond.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israel's Assault on Gaza Enters Third Month with High Civilian Death TollIsrael's war on Hamas in Gaza has been ongoing for three months, resulting in a high civilian death toll and widespread displacement. The conflict began with aerial bombings and escalated with a ground assault. Thousands of people have been killed or buried under rubble, and hunger is rampant due to the constriction of aid deliveries.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation ordersMany Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »