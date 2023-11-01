Huge Lego collection and boxes of gemstones seized by Victoria police in alleged meth lab raid

Police said there were so many of the plastic building blocks that a truck will be needed to transport them. A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and the man was charged with trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms offences.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup“It’s not unusual for police to seize a range of different items from a property as part of an investigation like this, however this is more often drugs or cash,” Det Insp Anthony Vella said.

“This is the first time our detectives have seized a Lego collection – let alone one so large that it requires specific transportation to remove it.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.