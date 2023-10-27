Huge failure on deadly tradie illness

Engineered stone is a marble- and granite-alternative that’s hugely popular in renovations and new builds. It has been linked to a devastating health epidemic due to its high silica content.

On Friday, it announced that a total ban was the only option and accused regulators of failing to protect workers from the deadly and debilitating disease.“There is no scientific evidence for a ‘safe’ threshold of crystalline silica content in engineered stone,” it added.

“The final report is powerful and compelling. It shows very clearly why we need further action to protect workers from this deadly disease,” Mr Burke said. Father of two Tristan Wilson worked as a stonemason for five years before he was diagnosed with silicosis and told he will need a lung transplant. headtopics.com

The Royal Australian College of GPs states those diagnosed with silicosis “lose an average 11.6 years of life”.“I was taking it home to my kids,” he said.Earlier this week, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) confirmed it will ban engineered stone from entering worksites from July 2024 if a national ban is still not in place.

“What we are seeing is workers in their twenties and thirties being struck down with a disease that has no cure, is debilitating, and in some cases will be fatal,” he said.

