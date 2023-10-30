Huge centuries-old tree being trucked through Hobart CBD prompts calls for logging law reform

The image of a giant tree being driven through the centre of Hobart has renewed calls for Tasmania’s logging laws to be changed.The image of a giant tree being driven through the centre of Hobart has renewed calls for Tasmania’s logging laws to be changed.A photo of a centuries-old tree on the back of a truck being driven through the centre of Hobart has prompted fresh calls for laws to be changed to protect Tasmania’s native forests from logging.
The image of the logging truck on Macquarie Street, the city’s main south-north thoroughfare, was posted online by the Bob Brown Foundation, an environment group. It is the latest in a series of pictures of large trees being
Protesters have blocked logging in an area near Kermandie, south of Hobart, that scientists say has large trees that could be used for nesting byThey locked themselves to a gate entering the logging area on Friday and again on Monday morning, temporarily forcing work to stop. headtopics.com
Jenny Weber, the Bob Brown Foundation’s campaign manager, said it was legal under state and national law to fell the tree pictured on the truck, estimated to be approaching 3 metres in diameter at breast height and at least 200 years old.
2023 in Tasmania. Another ancient tree killed & carried through Hobart two nights ago. Native forest logging must end now so these trees & their surrounding ecosystems stay intact. Taxpayers fund this destruction + logging causes global heating + extinction rates soar. headtopics.com
“The problem with Tasmanian logging is that it is completely sanctioned by the state and federal governments,” Weber said. “We suffer from not having the same laws that Victoria has that are enabling an end to native forest logging.”
Both the Tasmanian Liberal government and Labor opposition support ongoing native forest logging. The premier, Jeremy Rockliff, has acknowledged there were giant trees of “national and international significance” in both protected forests and “public production forests”, and argued the state had well-developed procedures to protect the latter. headtopics.com