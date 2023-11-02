Howard’s stunning comments about Australia

The conference has drawn more than 1500 delegates from 71 countries, including numerous Australian current and former politicians such as Tony Abbott, Mark Latham, Barnaby Joyce, Matt Canavan and Dominic Perrottet.

“Multiculturalism is a concept that I’ve always had trouble with. I take the view that if people want to emigrate to a country, then they adopt the values and practices of that country,” Mr Howard said.“And in return they’re entitled to have the host citizenry respect their culture without trying to create some kind of federation of tribes and culture – you get into terrible trouble with that.”

He added that, during his political career, he spoke to people at “a lot of local events, particularly in the bush” who told him “we came to this wonderful country because you were free, you were kind, you were generous”.

“And – isn’t that terrific? Do you really have to redefine that relationship?” he said. “I think one of the problems with multiculturalism is we try too hard to institutionalise differences, rather than celebrate what we have in .”

Much of Mr Howard’s time as Prime Minister was marked by hard-line policies against asylum seekers attempting to come to Australia by boat.Northern Territory Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price used the platform to accuse the Yes campaign in the Voice referendum of “emotional blackmail”.The No campaign leader advocated for “no more separatism, no more dividing us along the lines of race, no more political correctness, no more identity politics”.

