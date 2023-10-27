or people in the UK, 31 is the average age at which they get married for the first time, women give birth, and, in some regions, buy their first home – but for dogs it is equivalent to being about 200 years old.Danny Chambers, a vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, said he thought any vet would be sceptical about Bobi’s age.

A veterinary professor of animal welfare, Andrew Knight, said it was plausible that among the hundreds of millions of dogs around the world (kept dogs alone are estimated at 470 million), there will be “a few with very good genes”.

Bobi was said to have been fed human food soaked in water to remove seasoning, a detail that has stoked controversy in the veterinary community and has been upheld as a shining example by raw feeding advocates. headtopics.com

“Most dogs would not do as well, unless fed a diet created by reputable pet food manufacturers to include all of the nutrients dogs need,” he said. “Keep your dog a healthy weight – just like humans, overweight dogs are at greater risk of diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, cancer, and many other conditions. Although there are other options, a high-quality diet from a good brand in the from of kibble is the best bet for most dogs and easiest for owners,” said Chambers.of more than 1,000 dogs showed those fed vegan diets lived 1.5 years longer – about an extra decade, in human terms.

