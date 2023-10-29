If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and noticed a new pimple or sallow skin, it’s natural to wonder if the food you eat is somehow responsible.

While consuming dairy is fine for most people, for those with certain skin concerns, it may be best to avoid.Protein, for example, is used to make collagen, which plumps and maintains the skin and helps heal wounds; and antioxidants like vitamins C and E protect the skin from air pollution and the sun, she says.

It’s difficult to study the more subtle ways that your diet can affect your skin, but some research offers clues, says Dr Rajani Katta, a dermatologist and a clinical professor at Baylor College of Medicine.In one study from the Netherlands published in 2019, for instance, researchers analysed the dietary records and photographs of about 2800 older adults, most in their 60s and 70s. headtopics.com

The Mediterranean diet may also benefit those with psoriasis, a condition that causes thick, dry and itchy patches of skin, Ploch adds. In one large clinical trial conducted in France, for instance, adult women who took a daily antioxidant supplement containing vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, selenium and zinc for 7.5 years had a 68 per cent greater chance of developing skin cancer than those who did not take the supplement.And biotin supplements, which claim to support hair, skin and nails, can contain up to 650 times the recommended dose, which may lead to incorrect lab test results.

Chang also often suggests that her acne-prone patients try cutting back on dairy products and foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates for at least four to six weeks. This won’t help everyone, she says, but some notice significant improvements. headtopics.com

