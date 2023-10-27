How to tell if it’s time to replace your solar panels and what to do with your old ones

If you’ve got solar panels sitting atop your home, you might be looking at your rising electricity bills and wondering if your panels are underperforming.If you’ve got solar panels sitting atop your home, you might be looking at your rising electricity bills and wondering if your panels are underperforming.Finn Peacock

I’ve seen vintage solar panels that have weathered three decades in the Australian sun and are still going strong. And I’ve seen some cheap, nasty installations that are toast after a couple of years. In between, countless systems soldier on, functional but with severely degraded output.If you’ve got solar panels sitting atop your home, you might be looking at your rising electricity bills and wondering if your panels are underperforming.

A thorough inspection by a solar-accredited electrician will cost $200-$300. This should include panel cleaning and a comprehensive report to confirm your system’s performance. If something’s amiss, they’ll advise on the necessary repairs or replacements.If your system is relatively new (under five years old) or has been recently inspected, you can gauge its performance without leaving your desk. headtopics.com

Averaged over 12 months, the amount of sunshine falling on your roof is fairly consistent. For solar that’s mostly shade free, we can estimate how much energy you should have generated and compare that with the generation reported by your inverter.Multiply this by your system size in kW to get your expected average daily generation, then multiply by 365 to get your expected 12-month generation total.If your system faces east or west, multiply by 0.

List them online (Gumtree, Facebook Marketplace, etc): some folks want second-hand panels. Give it a shot.Recycling in Melbourne and WA Solar Recycling in, you guessed it, WA. A few places might charge a fee, like Elecsome (Richmond Valley, NSW; Wellington shire, Victoria; Toowoomba, Queensland), Ecoactiv (“every major city”) and PV Industries (Melbourne and Sydney). It’s a good idea to give them a call before arriving with a trailer of old panels. headtopics.com

