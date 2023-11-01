How to master the family business succession

A family business: Alessandro and Soibhone Nascimento with children Elizabeth Martin and Jessica Bates plus grandchild Alexander Bates.While Nascimento admits that handover of the family business is probably at least a decade away, his two daughters – retail manager Elizabeth, 19, and 28-year-old Jessica, who oversees many of the franchise operations – are already involved in the business, as is their mum Soibhone.
From humble beginnings in 2018, where the turnover reached $3000, Nascimento is expecting turnover of $2 million for the 2023-2024 financial year.“We started with greenfield territories and 16 clients,” Nascimento says. “Within six months, we were scoping for a new store. Within three months of that opening, we had to buy another van. We went from a man in a van, to a store and three vans in about 13 months.
Kennard hails from the well-known Kennards Hire and Kennards Self Storage family businesses, though he has exited the former to start his own IT firm Inauro.“I spent 24 years in Kennards Hire, which was established 75 years ago by my grandfather simply because someone wanted to borrow his concrete mixer. It gave him the idea to start the business,” he says.
“The next generation has a completely different mentality – skill, energy, and savviness. Educating, supporting, and nurturing is a big part of succession planning. How we educate and how people learn is changing, and family businesses need to keep abreast of that.
Things can’t always be equal but they can be equitable. He adds: “My younger sister is nine years younger than me but gets the same dividend as me. She will always have more money than me .”
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕