How to master the family business succession

A family business: Alessandro and Soibhone Nascimento with children Elizabeth Martin and Jessica Bates plus grandchild Alexander Bates.While Nascimento admits that handover of the family business is probably at least a decade away, his two daughters – retail manager Elizabeth, 19, and 28-year-old Jessica, who oversees many of the franchise operations – are already involved in the business, as is their mum Soibhone.

From humble beginnings in 2018, where the turnover reached $3000, Nascimento is expecting turnover of $2 million for the 2023-2024 financial year.“We started with greenfield territories and 16 clients,” Nascimento says. “Within six months, we were scoping for a new store. Within three months of that opening, we had to buy another van. We went from a man in a van, to a store and three vans in about 13 months.

Kennard hails from the well-known Kennards Hire and Kennards Self Storage family businesses, though he has exited the former to start his own IT firm Inauro.“I spent 24 years in Kennards Hire, which was established 75 years ago by my grandfather simply because someone wanted to borrow his concrete mixer. It gave him the idea to start the business,” he says.

“The next generation has a completely different mentality – skill, energy, and savviness. Educating, supporting, and nurturing is a big part of succession planning. How we educate and how people learn is changing, and family businesses need to keep abreast of that.

Things can’t always be equal but they can be equitable. He adds: “My younger sister is nine years younger than me but gets the same dividend as me. She will always have more money than me .”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Former Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin opens up about the impact of Damien Hardwick's relationship scandalTrent Cotchin discusses the effect of Damien Hardwick's relationship breakdown on him and his family, revealing his admiration for the Hardwick family and the challenges they faced as a team.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Reason beloved furniture brand went bustA forensic autopsy of collapsed Australian furniture business Fenton & Fenton has revealed the key reasons for the business’s failure that resulted in the company owing debtors nearly $4.8m.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SMH: Master Pastry Chef Aims to Share Passion for Pastry MakingAmaury Guichon, known as the King of Chocolate, is on a mission to spread his love for pastry making. Based in Las Vegas, he runs a cooking school and creates stunning chocolate sculptures showcased in popular Instagram videos. In Australia, he is a judge on the Dessert Masters show, where 10 talented chefs compete for the title and a $100,000 prize.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: New Sydney Harbour pool, marine ecology reefs part of draft master plan for Cockatoo Island redevelopmentA redevelopment of the former Sydney convict jail and Indigenous meeting place in the heart of Sydney's harbour will seek to 'unearth the island's many layers of stories'.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Meta launches verification for businesses on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in AustraliaFacebook&x27;s parent company is today rolling out Meta Verified for Business in Australia.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕