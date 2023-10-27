How to know what to wear to your next big meeting

Previously, experts thought skin tone was the most important factor when determining if the colour of a garment would suit the wearer, but now it has been revealed the key component is the colour of their iris.John Wilson/Netflix, AP, should stick to brighter items like teal and turquoise, scientists say, whereas individuals with brown eyes should opt for warmer colours such as red or orange. People with hazel eyes can wear a light orange with confidence, they add.
Data shows that when people were asked which colour suited a person the most, skin tone had no effect on their choice. Participants in the study were then told to change the colour of an item of clothing so that it best suited the model. Every colour was available, and brightness and saturation could be changed too.
"The instructions were all about matching the person, rather than attractiveness," says Professor David Perrett, head of the perception lab at the University of St Andrews and lead author of the study. Generally, clothing with cool hues such as light turquoise or blue-green (teal) is appropriate for people with blue or grey eyes, Prof Perrett said.
For brown eyes, the most flattering colours are dark and richly saturated, like red or orange. Warm hues like pink, purple and yellow are also appropriate.
Rihanna's hazel eyes lend themselves to darker amber or red garments, such as the one she wore at the launch of one of her Fenty beauty products at Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 2020. Professor Perrett added: "Our findings indicate that the emphasis on skin colour for personal clothing colour choice is misplaced."