How to know what to wear to your next big meeting

Previously, experts thought skin tone was the most important factor when determining if the colour of a garment would suit the wearer, but now it has been revealed the key component is the colour of their iris.John Wilson/Netflix, AP, should stick to brighter items like teal and turquoise, scientists say, whereas individuals with brown eyes should opt for warmer colours such as red or orange. People with hazel eyes can wear a light orange with confidence, they add.

Data shows that when people were asked which colour suited a person the most, skin tone had no effect on their choice. Participants in the study were then told to change the colour of an item of clothing so that it best suited the model. Every colour was available, and brightness and saturation could be changed too.

“The instructions were all about matching the person, rather than attractiveness,” says Professor David Perrett, head of the perception lab at the University of St Andrews and lead author of the study, which was published in the journalGenerally, clothing with cool hues such as light turquoise or blue-green (teal) is appropriate for people with blue or grey eyes, Prof Perrett said. headtopics.com

when a reporter told the singer her “legs” meant she would walk home with “lots of men” that night, prompting Swift to give a death stare and a riposte. Swift often wears blue for her sell-out tours.For brown eyes, the most flattering colours are dark and richly saturated, like red or orange. Warm hues like pink, purple and yellow are also appropriate.

Rihanna’s hazel eyes lend themselves to darker amber or red garments, such as the one she wore at the launch of one of her Fenty beauty products at Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 2020. Professor Perrett added: “Our findings indicate that the emphasis on skin colour for personal clothing colour choice is misplaced.” headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

IVC ASX: Singapore billionaire emerges as hurdle for TPG’s $1.8b InvoCare dealThe funeral provider’s second-largest shareholder moved his near seven per cent stake against the transaction ahead of a final meeting next week, sources said. Read more ⮕

The warning Albanese must deliver to Xi JinpingPrime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit China next month. His meeting with President Xi Jinping may be the most important of his political career. Read more ⮕

Race-by-race preview and tips for Randwick on SaturdayEverything you need to know to find a winner on Spring Champion Stakes day. Read more ⮕

Race-by-race preview and tips for Scone on FridayEverything you need to know to find a winner in the equine capital of Australia. Read more ⮕

Pixel Watch 2 review: Google smartwatch gets speed and battery boostIt has Wear OS 4, new chip and better apps – but still lags behind rivals on workouts and can’t be repaired Read more ⮕

Actor’s plea for help in stage-4 cancer battleActor Erik Jensen is facing a big health battle. Read more ⮕