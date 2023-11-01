How the Matildas are inspiring the ParaMatildas and Pararoos

"We have never done that before; we have gone close on two occasions, finishing second behind Iran each time (but) we really want to go one better and set up a platform for future success." At 44, Barber is at the tail end of his career and very aware of the legacy he wants to leave. "I want to be remembered as someone who made a difference, someone who led with the best example they could give," he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Star Matildas trio out of Olympic qualifierA deal done to release Matildas stars Ellie Carpenter and Emily van Egmond back to their clubs means they will miss the Olympic qualifier against Chinese Taipei in Perth on Wednesday night.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Matildas Secure Top Spot in Olympic Qualifying GroupThe Matildas have secured top spot in Group A of Olympic qualifying, guaranteeing their place in the final round. However, there is still uncertainty about the format and opponents for the final play-off to determine Asia's two Olympic representatives.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: How World Cup heroics promise a new generation of Matildas diehardsThe Olympic qualifier series in Perth is helping build on the winter’s success and turning the players into household names

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: How to watch the Matildas v Chinese Taipei in their Olympic qualifier in PerthThe Matildas will face off against Chinese Taipei tonight in stage two of the Olympic qualifiers. A win or draw will guarantee them a spot in the final stage of qualification in February.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕