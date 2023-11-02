How the Israel-Hamas war is splitting professional sport

English and Romanian players take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before a friendly match in 2020.condemned Qatar’s human rights record While his suspension was being issued, his home country’s soccer league made its own announcement. The league, run by the Algerian Football Association, would be postponing all of its matches in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.Benzema wrote on social media: “All our prayers are for the people of Gaza who once again fell victim to this unjust bombing, which did not spare women or children.”The issue has played out in Australia too.

The cup has been held annually at the MCG since 2019. While it is usually played in September, it was postponed this year because it fell on Sukkot, the seven-day Jewish holiday. “As a proud First Nations man, I saw a message of support against displacement and land rights, and I shared this without full consideration to, or understanding of, the current events happening overseas,” he said in a statement.“I recognise that this is a mistake. As soon as it was brought to my attention, I deleted my post and felt remorse.

It’s a precarious topic that even academics are hesitant to speak about. While not all experts would agree with Georgakis’ viewpoint, more than a dozen academics across Australia’s major universities declined interview requests for this article.

