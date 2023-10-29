How plasma donations are giving Olympic swimmer Michael Klim a second chance

Michael Klim was once a fixture on Australia’s national swimming team, driven by an unwavering dedication that is the signature of the best competitors. His career in the late 1990s and early 2000s coincided with a golden age for Australian swimming, as he competed alongside stars such as Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett.

At the top, though, was the chance to represent his country at home during the Sydney 2000 Olympics. “I was lucky enough to have three world records and two gold medals after day four,” Klim says. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Sometimes people don’t even have the opportunity to swim at an Olympic Games on home soil.”

In 2020, Klim was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a neurological disorder that can cause weakness and sensory loss in the legs and arms. Despite needing help getting out of bed, and his well-trained muscles beginning to waste, Klim wasn’t initially aware of the severity of his condition. headtopics.com

The diagnosis of CIDP has been understandably tough for Klim, whose post-swimming life has involved running businesses such as his Klim Swim swimming schools, enjoying family life in Bali and continuing to pursue his love of physical fitness.“It is quite debilitating in a sense,” Klim says. “Not only physically but mentally, accepting a different lifestyle and prioritising different things.

“When I had the CIDP diagnosis, I found that my energy levels were really low,” Klim says. “I struggled. I was bed-bound for a long time, not only with pain but with fatigue. I’ve found that collectively, with everything else that I’ve been doing and with this treatment, I’m much more productive, I can be on my feet a lot longer, I can walk extended distances and I can still train, which is really important. headtopics.com

