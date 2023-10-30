How Perry wanted ‘to be remembered’

Just one year before he died, the beloved Friends star revealed why he didn’t want his enduring legacy to be as Chandler Bing., Perry admitted he wanted to be remembered for something other than the beloved sitcom.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” Perry said. “And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.” Perry spoke openly about his decades-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, and wrote at length about his harrowing journey in his 2022 memoir.

He became addicted to Vicodin in 1997 after a jet ski accident and underwent his first of 15 rehab stays in 2001. The actor later transformed his Malibu home into a sober living facility called Perry House. headtopics.com

“The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow up and do it,” Perry said.Matthew Perry revealed how he wanted to be remembered.of his past addiction struggles in the memoir and spoke with renewed purpose about his future after finally getting his demons under control.“And figuring out why is the task that has been put in front of me.

His struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” at the age of 49, after his colon burst from opioid overuse.In the final scene, the entire cast came together in Monica and Chandler’s apartment for the very last time, having a group hug before dropping off their keys on the counter for the last time.“The keys on the counter, a guy who looked a lot like Chandler Bing said, ‘Where?’ headtopics.com

“‘Embryonic Journey’ by Jefferson Airplane played, the camera panned to the back of the apartment door, then Ben, our first AD, and very close friend, shouted for the last time, ‘That’s a wrap,’ and tears sprang from almost everyone’s eyes like so many geysers.”

