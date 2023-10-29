How one of the 'bloke-iest' companies in Australia is smashing the gender pay gap

Viva Energy could be one of the 'bloke-iest' companies in Australia; it has a branded motor racing team and sells industrial lubricants and grease.The gender pay gap of every Australian business with more than 100 people will be published in early 2024Research suggests companies that take deliberate, long-term action get results

"The pay gap really helps to crystallise the issues, because it's material ... it's important to people." "If you make decisions and drive that change, you can actually deliver outcomes in a short space of time," he says.Before 2019, the gender pay gap at the company wasn't even published.

The gap is different to equal pay for equal work; a concept that has been in employment law for decades mandating that men and women be paid the same for the same work. But there's a stark divide within industries between the best-performing businesses and the worst performers, and soon we'll know who they are.A new report makes a seemingly obvious but important point: Companies that want to reduce their gender pay gap and take steps to do so — do. headtopics.com

The issue isn't confined to particular industries. There's a divide between the best-performing businesses in a sector and the worst "This is about trying to unpick the fabric of discrimination and disadvantage that's perhaps held women back," she says.

"With the right intent and really committed leadership, you get an environment where you are recruiting and retaining and promoting the best possible talent, irrespective of gender," she says. "There's very few meetings I go to now where there's not good representation of men and women in the room," he says.The pay gap at Viva Energy has been even smaller than it currently is, getting down to 3.6 per cent in 2020 with salaries affected by COVID lockdowns, slumping fuel consumption and limited overtime.In 2023 the percentage of female staff on the site — in well-paid jobs that can involve shift work and penalty rates — lifted from 23 per cent to 26 per cent. headtopics.com

