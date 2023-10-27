How often do we really need to shower?

If you feel the need to shower daily, you’re certainly not alone. In one 2008 survey, it was estimated 90 per cent of Australia women and 80 per cent of men bathe or shower at least once daily.When it comes to showering, it is possible to overdo it.“There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to washing skin and hair,” says dermatologist Dr Joyce Park. The ideal frequency depends on your skin and hair type, how much you sweat and how dirty you get, she says.

And, she adds, “showering too frequently can definitely dry out your skin, worsening redness, itchiness and flaking, and triggering eczema flares”.Some people benefit from lathering up every day. For instance, if you sweat a lot – whether from exercise, your job or your natural predisposition to perspiration – “it is important to shower to rinse away the sweat and buildup that can contribute to clogged pores and breakouts,” says Dr Marisa Garshick, a dermatologist based in New York City.

People with dandruff may also want to shampoo once a day, says Dr Azadeh Shirazi, a dermatologist. Dandruff isn’t caused by dry skin, but instead by a yeastlike fungus that feeds on scalp oil and can inflame the scalp’s skin, causing it to flake off. Shampooing daily can get rid of the fungi that cause the dandruff, she said.Many others may be better off showering less frequently – or, at the very least, being thoughtful about how they shower. headtopics.com

For instance, if you have eczema or dry or sensitive skin, you might want to shower every other day. Soap and water can exacerbate dry skin, Park says, causing irritation and itchiness. And showering too frequently can dry the skin such that it cracks and allows microorganisms in, increasing the risk for a skin infection, Garshick adds.

For these reasons, experts recommended taking showers instead of baths, since exposing the skin to hot, dirty or soapy water for long periods can be irritating. Garshick notes, however, that certain types of baths could be helpful for treating some conditions – such as sitz baths for haemorrhoids, oatmeal baths for eczema or diluted bleach baths for eczema or skin infections. headtopics.com

