How Much Money Do You Need for Retirement?

As a recent retiree, I am pleased to have more free time on my hands. I confess, I use a chunk of that free time wondering what to do with all this free time. Another chunk I largely spend wondering if I can afford to continue having all the free time, and for how long.

The topic of how much money a couple or individual needs to fund their retirement lifestyle comes up frequently in financial advice columns, including in this masthead. The usual recommendation is to refer to the “retirement standard” produced quarterly by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia , which bills itself as “the voice of super”.assigns either a “comfortable” or “modest” retirement budget.

There are about 30 expenditure items in the published standard. Many items show little budget differences between the two lifestyle modes, especially for couples: council rates, water charges, home maintenance repairs and even building and contents insurance were the same or similar for both classes. Worryingly, I exceed many of the estimates, even for the comfortable class.. For example, the budget for home improvements is just $7.

But indulging in a couple of sausage sangers then leaves less than a dollar in the budget for buying anything at Bunnings. Perhaps that explains why there are always so many comfortable-looking older people aimlessly wandering the aisles while licking their lips? I’ve now decided to go to Bunnings less often and during the week, to avoid both the aimless crowds and the threat of financial ruin from the tempting aroma of frying onions.

