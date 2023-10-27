are now dominated by influencers, with the country’s medium- to high-society population having retreated far from the flashes of the paparazzi in the Birdcage to the members grandstand.Rozalia Russian in a dress by Lillian Khallouf, Schiaparelli earrings and and EzaraJ headpiece at this year’s Caulfield Cup.

While many influencers’ bills are heavily subsidised through corporate relationships, budget options are available, even if your only current collaboration is with your paycheck. But whether you’re footing the bill yourself, or it’s being covered by a brand, exactly how much does it cost to be considered one of the best dressed during the spring racing season?“I’ve already done a few pieces for Derby Day and Cup Day, ” Seddiq says. “Oaks Day tends to be about florals. I’m not about florals.

“Some milliners work with clients on the entire clothes journey, but I get most of my sales through my website at the last minute,” Jennings says. “Even stylists tend to get in touch late in the game.”The Ezara J Lucy bow is $95. Fast fashion outlets have inexpensive options but expect to see plenty of other punters in the same topper. Double-sided black satin ribbon is available from fabric stores such as Lincraft for $2.50 for two metres, if you’re feeling crafty. headtopics.com

The books for Scandizzo’s South Yarra salon fill with racing requests months in advance of the Caulfield Guineas, which were held on October 14.“Cuts and colour are fixed up from early October,” Scandizzo says. “We also hold training sessions for staff on headwear and the latest stylist.”Loose hair with texture that moves gently is this season’s major inspiration.“The old barrel curl wave is done. There are different techniques to keep people ahead of the game.

“There are also premium charges if we need to open the salon for those who want to visit at 5am or for hotel appointments.““We have touch-up stations in the Chairman’s Club and at in the Birdcage, which are free,” Scandizzo says. “You will see people running to them when the gates opens. We help finish a look, do repairs throughout the day and just add a lift.”From shoes to handbags, spray tans to skincare treatments, manicures to handbags. headtopics.com

