How model Georgina Burke builds a chic, sustainable wardrobe

Each week, we quiz a prominent person about their style and the inspiration behind it. Ahead, model Georgina Burke.
“Everything I buy has longevity. I have clothes mended so they last forever or re-tailored if I change size.”What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe? It’s either a pair of R.M. Williams boots that I used to horse-ride in and still wear – those things live forever – or a black Chanel coat from the ’90s that I bought in a vintage market in Manhattan’s Chelsea 13 years ago. .A chic Khaite purse. It’s a black leather shoulder bag that turns into a clutch.I dress up. You’ll never see me in leggings or athleisure wear; that’s for the gym.
Any time that’s pre-fast fashion. Everything I buy has longevity. I have clothes mended so they last forever or re-tailored if I change size. I don’t buy trendy items.I like the Celine by Phoebe Philo era; I can’t wait to see what she does with her own label. Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent are so elegant, their aesthetic is beyond. Carla Zampatti because it has always catered to a woman my size. I also wear a lot of Zimmermann, Commonry, Country Road and P.E Nation. headtopics.com
I was a women’s size 14 to 16 as an adolescent. There were no kids’ clothing or swimwear in my size so I would wear my dad’s boardshorts to the beach with a big T-shirt. Because I was so big for my age, we would get my equestrian clothing custom-made, and it was that perfectly tailored riding gear that got me interested in fashion early on. There’s something beautiful about knowing that if you don’t fit fashion, it can be made for you.
A pair of ugly pink corduroy pants I was obsessed with as a kid. Everything I wore growing up was pink.I’m going into winter over here, so I’m looking at Staud and Khaite knee-high boots.Is there a current trend you like? headtopics.com