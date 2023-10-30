Each week, we quiz a prominent person about their style and the inspiration behind it. Ahead, model Georgina Burke.

“Everything I buy has longevity. I have clothes mended so they last forever or re-tailored if I change size.”What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe? It’s either a pair of R.M. Williams boots that I used to horse-ride in and still wear – those things live forever – or a black Chanel coat from the ’90s that I bought in a vintage market in Manhattan’s Chelsea 13 years ago. .A chic Khaite purse. It’s a black leather shoulder bag that turns into a clutch.I dress up. You’ll never see me in leggings or athleisure wear; that’s for the gym.

Any time that’s pre-fast fashion. Everything I buy has longevity. I have clothes mended so they last forever or re-tailored if I change size. I don’t buy trendy items.I like the Celine by Phoebe Philo era; I can’t wait to see what she does with her own label. Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent are so elegant, their aesthetic is beyond. Carla Zampatti because it has always catered to a woman my size. I also wear a lot of Zimmermann, Commonry, Country Road and P.E Nation. headtopics.com

I was a women’s size 14 to 16 as an adolescent. There were no kids’ clothing or swimwear in my size so I would wear my dad’s boardshorts to the beach with a big T-shirt. Because I was so big for my age, we would get my equestrian clothing custom-made, and it was that perfectly tailored riding gear that got me interested in fashion early on. There’s something beautiful about knowing that if you don’t fit fashion, it can be made for you.

A pair of ugly pink corduroy pants I was obsessed with as a kid. Everything I wore growing up was pink.I’m going into winter over here, so I’m looking at Staud and Khaite knee-high boots.Is there a current trend you like? headtopics.com

How model Georgina Burke builds a chic, sustainable wardrobe“I have clothes mended so they last forever or re-tailored if I change size. I don’t buy trendy items,” says the Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador. Read more ⮕

Peter Dutton accuses Tony Burke of playing politics with Israel-Hamas warOpposition Leader Peter Dutton is accusing Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke of playing politics with the Israel-Hamas War. Mr Burke’s electorate of Canterbury-Bankstown will fly the Palestinian flag at its council. The flag will fly until a ceasefire is declared between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Muslim leaders frustrated by UN vote as Labor tensions rise over Burke commentsThe decision to abstain from a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas has fuelled frustrations with Labor in Australia’s Muslim community. Read more ⮕

Thousands rally across Sydney and Melbourne in support of both Israel and Palestinian territoriesPolice deploy hundreds of officers in Sydney and Melbourne as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets. Read more ⮕

Couple targeted in early morning shooting on Melbourne streetA young couple is lucky to be alive after surviving a hail of bullets at Keilor Lodge in Melbourne&x27;s north-west. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s new sobering-up centres not ready for Melbourne CupVictoria's new sobering-up centres will not be ready by the time the state's new public drunkenness laws come into effect. The new policy will scrap the offence of public drunkenness. Dangerously drunk people are to be taken home or cared for at a sobering up centre instead. Read more ⮕