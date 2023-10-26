The cyclone not only formed outside of the normal cyclone season, it is now the earliest, strongest system ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere — by a long way. So what allowed it to become so strong so early on?

How Lola became the earliest category 5 cyclone ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere

with gusts up to 295 kilometres per hour — enough to meet the threshold of the highest cyclone category, a category 5. Ranwadi Churches of Christ College, on the island of Pentecost in Vanuatu, was almost completely ripped apart by TC LolaTypically, the cyclone season runs from November until April when the monsoon trough — a seasonal wind regarded as a breeding ground for tropical cyclones and rain — makes its seasonal transition into the Southern Hemisphere. "We've had out-of-season cyclones where it's just become a cyclone but it doesn't have the impetus to keep going," he said. But it has left a hefty clean-up in northern rural areas of Vanuatu, with footage of homes severely damaged by the cyclone, crops destroyed, trees uprooted, and communication down in many provinces.the country was battered by "evil twin" cyclonesHowever, there have been several October tropical cyclones before, including some which Mr Courtney said may have been of comparable strength. headtopics.com October cyclone Xavier in Fiji in 2006 also may have been as strong as Lola at times, according Mr Courtney, though it was officially classed as category 4. Australia Headlines Read more: abcnews »

