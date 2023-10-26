How Lily Sullivan ‘descended into madness’, on screen and off

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.There are no small parts, only small actors, the great drama coach Konstantin Stanislavski famously said, giving succour to every bit player who has ever wondered when they might land a lead.– and it’s hard to imagine one bigger than Lily Sullivan’s in the inventively claustrophobicLily Sullivan stars alone in the new film Monolith.“It was a nutty, nutty experience,” says Sullivan, whose film career began at the age of 17 in P. J.

In the film from South Australian writer Lucy Campbell and director Matt Vesely, Sullivan plays ‘the interviewer’, a disgraced journalist who has turned to podcasting in a desperate bid to resurrect her career and her reputation.

The idea of being so exposed was, she admits, a little terrifying. “But I’m all about walking towards fear at the moment, which I find helps a lot.” “We were shooting in the house, and my green room was the bedroom, and I was just, like, ‘what is real and what is not?’” headtopics.com

She could have stayed there, but she opted to sleep in a small cottage nearby instead. “I was, like, ‘I need some space’. I did not want to live on set, wake up there, and then have a film crew walk in. That was way too much immersion for me. I needed to go and light a fire, and cook myself dinner, and pretend what I do for a living isn’t weird as hell.”Right now, the weirdness of Sullivan’s professional life has ratcheted up a notch.

As we talk, she’s ensconced in a friend’s property in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, trying to use the downtime productively. “I’ve just been chilling and taking a stab at writing, which has been really, really fun,” she says. “It’s been really good to take the acting hat off and kind of apply all the knowledge that you’ve gained over the years of being in the industry, and realise that the format of a script and the format of TV is actually burnt into my brain. headtopics.com

“It’s so nice to take control and be on that side of the creative process, instead of jumping on so late, once everything’s developed,” she says. “It’s so nice to be at the foundation point.”It’s a move she was always destined to make, she thinks, but the strike has simply afforded her the time and space to have a crack. Eventually, she might just write roles for herself, too. “I like the idea that if your career goes one way you’re able to palate-cleanse and manoeuvre into another,” she says.

