How killer was able to get ex alone at school

Sports coach Paul Thijssen, 24, would have known he’d be seeing Lilie James, 21, at St Andrew’s Cathedral School on Wednesday night just days after their split.it was his role to collect sports equipment when teams returned it after training at different locations across the city.Paul Thijssen reportedly knew he would be seeing Ms James on Wednesday night. Picture: LinkedIn

Cops had received a triple-zero call from Dutch-born Thijssen, informing them a body was at the school. Ms Jame’s family believe her killer “wouldn’t take no for an answer” when she broke up with him just days before her death., “She broke it off by the sounds of things, so he stole her from us, he took away everything, ripped us to piece.”

“She was a beautiful girl who just literally filled the room up with smiles. And now it’s nothing but absolutely emotional stress.”Flowers have also been laid outside the school as the community grieves Ms James, who has been remembered as a “vibrant” and “outgoing” person. headtopics.com

“She was vibrant, outgoing and very much loved by her friends and family,” he said, stopping multiple times to gather himself.Saturday Telegraph Speaking exclusively to the paper, students described Mr Thijssen as a “creep who was flirtatious with the girls” at the school.

