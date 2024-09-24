How Jet Wrote 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl': From Backyard Shed to iPod Icon

Written in a garden shed, the song that soundtracked Apple’s iPod ad has survived comparisons with Lust for Life – and a shonky performance with nonsense lyrics Nic Cester , singer, songwriter

The catalyst for Are You Gonna Be My Girl was the Strokes releasing Last Nite. It was cool hearing another rock’n’roll band doing what we were doing. Last Nite was a rock song you could dance to. Its rhythm reminded me of Motown – songs like You Can’t Hurry Love. Back then, I was fascinated by the stop-start dynamic the Who used in My Generation. I remember playing the song live, in its very first incarnation. There were about 20 people there.

Twenty years on, Are You Gonna Be My Girl has stood the test of time. I remember demo-ing the song before we recorded it. We were courting the producer Rick Rubin, who told us he’d listened to it with Tom Petty. “Wow!” Tom said. “Now that’s something you don’t hear every day.” Just thinking about that gives me a buzz.The whole garage rock revival scene had a swagger to it. There wasn’t that massive gap between band and audience.

I don’t know how the iPod ad happened, but our managers wanted to do everything to make the song a hit. We said: “This isn’t very punk, all this commercial business.” But they convinced us and history probably vindicates them. There was this groundswell and, once enough people heard it, it had its own momentum.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

