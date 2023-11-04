How I Changed My Life to Fight Climate Change

I’ve been worried about climate change my whole life. When I was a kid we called it the greenhouse effect and I assumed that, by the time I grew up, someone else would have fixed it. But no one did. In my 20s I realised that, as one of the grownups, it was my job to fix it. I sought out roles in sustainability and grew increasingly despondent at leaders who denied climate change. Then I had a baby. This transformed me. Those future generations I’d worried about now had a face.

I couldn’t keep working my day job in recycling and flying halfway around a burning planet in my spare time. I wanted to take direct action. How to tell if it’s time to replace your solar panels and what to do with your old ones | Change by degreesI began my carbon diet in 2018, setting out to cut my carbon footprint and that of the average Australian by 75%. I ran 34 lifestyle experiments to see what worked. Along the way I learned carbon accounting, started a recycling company, wrote a blog, made art, looked after my daughter and became a politician. Meanwhile, Australia endured floods, fires, storms, choking smoke and a pandemic. Environmental hope is hard but my carbon diet brought plenty. Australia’s climate wars over the last 30 years suggest we must either live in a cave or stick to our current course. That’s simply not true. Deep cuts are possible with the right information. Change has made my life better, simpler and cheape

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘No option for me’: Retiree’s extraordinary fight for life revealedAFLW: Gold Coast have taken out an important win in Mackay over Essendon, booking their place in the AFLW finals.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Nearly 80 bird species names with racist roots to be changedThe American Ornithological Society says some birds named after humans are associated with controversial historical figures.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Matthew Perry: How ‘Friends’ and Chandler changed the way we laughThe show shaped a global sense of humour with the late Matthew Perry’s Chandler, who turned sarcasm into the default mode of speech.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Blue Eye Samurai review – the fight scenes are an absolute joy to watchKenneth Branagh, George Takei and Maya Erskine star in this gorgeous, gory tale of a warrior hellbent on revenge in edo-era Japan. It’s a fun, cinematic epic

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: ‘It didn’t dominate his life’: Hearing colours helped Kandinsky change the art worldVasily Kandinsky saw colours when he heard music. Yellow for a trumpet blast and red for a violin. It led to a revolution.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SMH: ‘It didn’t dominate his life’: Hearing colours helped Kandinsky change the art worldVasily Kandinsky saw colours when he heard music. Yellow for a trumpet blast and red for a violin. It led to a revolution.

Source: smh | Read more »