How I Changed My Life to Fight Climate Change

A personal story of how the author transformed their life to take direct action against climate change and the positive impact it had on their life.

I’ve been worried about climate change my whole life. When I was a kid we called it the greenhouse effect and I assumed that, by the time I grew up, someone else would have fixed it. But no one did. In my 20s I realised that, as one of the grownups, it was my job to fix it. I sought out roles in sustainability and grew increasingly despondent at leaders who denied climate change. Then I had a baby. This transformed me. Those future generations I’d worried about now had a face.

I couldn’t keep working my day job in recycling and flying halfway around a burning planet in my spare time. I wanted to take direct action. How to tell if it’s time to replace your solar panels and what to do with your old ones | Change by degreesI began my carbon diet in 2018, setting out to cut my carbon footprint and that of the average Australian by 75%. I ran 34 lifestyle experiments to see what worked. Along the way I learned carbon accounting, started a recycling company, wrote a blog, made art, looked after my daughter and became a politician. Meanwhile, Australia endured floods, fires, storms, choking smoke and a pandemic. Environmental hope is hard but my carbon diet brought plenty. Australia’s climate wars over the last 30 years suggest we must either live in a cave or stick to our current course. That’s simply not true. Deep cuts are possible with the right information. Change has made my life better, simpler and cheape

