How I Changed My Life to Fight Climate Change

I’ve been worried about climate change my whole life. When I was a kid we called it the greenhouse effect and I assumed that, by the time I grew up, someone else would have fixed it. But no one did. In my 20s I realised that, as one of the grownups, it was my job to fix it. I sought out roles in sustainability and grew increasingly despondent at leaders who denied climate change. Then I had a baby. This transformed me. Those future generations I’d worried about now had a face.
I couldn’t keep working my day job in recycling and flying halfway around a burning planet in my spare time. I wanted to take direct action. How to tell if it’s time to replace your solar panels and what to do with your old ones | Change by degreesI began my carbon diet in 2018, setting out to cut my carbon footprint and that of the average Australian by 75%. I ran 34 lifestyle experiments to see what worked. Along the way I learned carbon accounting, started a recycling company, wrote a blog, made art, looked after my daughter and became a politician. Meanwhile, Australia endured floods, fires, storms, choking smoke and a pandemic. Environmental hope is hard but my carbon diet brought plenty. Australia’s climate wars over the last 30 years suggest we must either live in a cave or stick to our current course. That’s simply not true. Deep cuts are possible with the right information. Change has made my life better, simpler and cheape
