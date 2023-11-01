How High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel chooses her associates

Chief Justice Kiefel: “I only ever had a 10-minute interview. And it was just quickly to look at the person.”In her 16 years on the High Court – and almost seven as chief justice – Kiefel received hundreds of applications every year for the two positions she offered.in one of only two interviews to mark her retirement.“But I only ever had a 10-minute interview. And it was just quickly to look at the person; to see if that was the person I’d like to work with.

“The normal expectation is that a person appointed as an associate will have graduated with first class honours and will preferably have research experience (and often experience working for a law firm or university or another court).”

The current pay is $79,657 plus 15.4 per cent superannuation, which is well short of what they might earn in their first year at a top law firm. However, having 12 months with a justice is a gold star on any young lawyer’s CV. It also establishes valuable connections that can last the rest of their working life.

“It (the application) was probably a bit more attractive if they said what they could give to the court rather than what the court could do for them.”“Their enthusiasm for the law sometimes sustained me.”Susan Kiefel after her retirement ceremony with former associates Elizabeth Southwood (left) and Emma Beechey.Kiefel explained why in an August 2022 speech, which lamented the lack of women advocates in the High Court – and the fact it had only marginally improved since 2007.

